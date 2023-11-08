ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In-N-Out Burger is officially coming to New Mexico, the California-based fast-food burger chain announced Tuesday.

“I’m excited I mean yeah finally feel like we’re on the map,” said Albuquerque resident, Marissa Ricci.

In-N-Out Burger said that it will be serving burgers, fries, and shakes in Albuquerque in 2027. “We can’t wait to have smiling associates serving customers quality burgers, fries and shakes in such a unique, beautiful state,” Lynsi Snyder, president and owner of In-N-Out Burger, wrote in part on In-N-Out Burger’s Facebook post.

In-N-Out Burger did not say where the restaurants would be located in Albuquerque, stating in a news release that “Initial development plans are underway for locations in Albuquerque to open by 2027, with future expansion to other cities in the years beyond.”

“I feel like it’s similar to when Dutch Bros came around, Canes, so it will be nice to have something else that’s not just New Mexico but it’s everywhere else too,” said UNM student, Andrew Hollow Horn.

In-N-Out Burger said it will utilize a company distribution facility in Colorado Springs to get its products to New Mexico.

Currently, New Mexicans have to travel out of state to eat at In-N-Out Burger. The closest locations are in Colorado, Arizona, Utah and Texas. The chain also has locations in California, Nevada and Oregon.

“I think it’s a destination thing for people to come to even throughout New Mexico they’ll come here just to experience it,” said Albuquerque resident, Roberta Ricci.

“I’m excited that our Customers won’t have to travel to a nearby state for an In-N-Out Burger for much longer,” a statement from Snyder read in part in In-N-Out Burger’s news release.

There has been a long-time push to bring In-N-Out Burger to New Mexico. A public Facebook group named “Petition to Bring In-N-Out Burger to Albuquerque, New Mexico” was started in 2009 and has almost 3,000 members. The group often shares news of In-N-Out Burger and people post photos of their meals at In-N-Out Burger locations across the country.

In-N-Out released the following statement: