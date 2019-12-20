Infant found at Harris Co. home as authorities investigate missing Austin mom Heidi Broussard & baby

Breaking News
by: Russell Falcon, Matthew Prendergast, and KXAN Staff

(Adrian Montes /KPRC)

At the scene (Adrian Montes /KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday night, the Texas Rangers confirmed that they are assisting the FBI with the case of a missing mom and baby girl out of Austin.

The search has taken authorities to 8118 Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village in northwest Harris County.

Broussard, 33, and her daughter Margot Carey have been missing since Thursday, Dec. 12. Margot, who was born Nov. 26, turned three weeks old Tuesday.

Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey
Police are looking for Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

According to Cy-Fair Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Daniel Arizpe, Child Protective Services called CFFD to the home at 10:56 p.m. Thursday night. Arizpe says a one-month baby girl was found with “no obvious injuries or problems” and was taken to an area hospital.

There is no further information on the baby’s condition at this time. KXAN is working to confirm whether the infant is Margot Carey.

TIMELINE: What we know about the case of the missing south Austin mom and baby

