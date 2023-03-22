KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – Two brothers who were injured near the Lampasas River Bank last weekend are on the road to recovery – though it hasn’t been without many obstacles.

Nine-year-old Luke Sappenfield and 15-year-old Hunter Sappenfield were out playing when the bank collapsed on them. Luke has suffered multiple fractures to back, ribs and hip. Hunter has a fracture in his T12 pressing on his spinal cord.

The Sappenfield family released a statement saying they appreciate all the love and support the community has shown them. The family said Hunter and Luke have a long road ahead.

The family said Hunter also had a “very full day with a lot of very difficult news that he is still processing.” He has had procedures to put in multiple lines allowing more precise monitoring of his blood flow and is delivering medications more precisely, but visits from some of his friends made the news a lot easier. The family is facing the reality that Hunter’s life will be taking a “much different path moving forward,” as there is little chance he will walk again.

The family said Luke has been re-learning how to use the restroom, roll over, briefly sit and was put in a wheelchair long enough to reach his personal goal of seeing Hunter for the first time since the accident. Luke is expected to make a full recovery – but the family said it will be months down the road.

Hunter (left), Luke (center) and their brother Wyatt (right). (Courtesy: Kempner Volunteer Fire Department)

Middle son Wyatt was not seriously physically injured, but was inches away and worked to dig his baby brother out from under a “sand avalanche.” The family is also working with Wyatt and his mental health.

If you would like to sign up for a meal train or make a donation to the Sappenfield family, you can go here.