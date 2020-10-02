Injuries put Cowboys’ offensive line in rare state of flux

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Alton Robinson (98) celebrates a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 38-31. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys is in a rare state of flux because of injuries at tackle.

Right guard Zack Martin moved to tackle for the first time since college for the second half of last week’s 38-31 loss in Seattle. Left tackle Tyron Smith is on track to return Sunday against Cleveland after missing two games with a neck injury.

Injuries are still sidelining the next two tackles on the depth chart in La’el Collins and Cameron Erving. The once-steady group has been considered among the league’s best offensive line for years.

