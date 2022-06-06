UPDATE: No one was killed after a “hard landing” at the Rusk County airport on Monday.

Rusk County officials identified Russell and Ginger Moore, a husband and wife, as the occupants of the helicopter.

According to officials, they were in a R44 helicopter, which is a four-seat aircraft. Both sustained injuries from the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

At this time, their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management officials.

___________________________

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are headed to the Rusk County Airport after reports of a private helicopter crash.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, access is limited to emergency responders only and updates will be provided when available.