Correction: This article has been updated to correct the defendant’s scheduled trial date. The trial is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2024

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The trial date for a Lubbock man accused of shooting and killing a man at the Inn of the Conchos in San Angelo in 2021 is set to start in January of 2024.

According to an indictment filed in Tom Green County, 21-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia is set to appear in court on Tuesday, January 16th. Garcia is charged with murder in the shooting death of Winters man Daniel Chandler on June 28, 2021. The indictment accuses Garcia of shooting Chandler during a robbery at the hotel.

Garcia was arrested in Lubbock just over a week after the shooting when he turned himself in to authorities for shooting at a Lubbock police officer’s patrol unit during a chase in January of 2021. Garcia pleaded guilty in October of this year to the charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Garcia was not the only person charged with murder in the death of Daniel Chandler. According to court documents, 23-year-old Cody Salazar was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder in August of 2022 for the shooting.

According to an affidavit filed by police, Chandler was shot while Garcia and Salazar were attempting to rob him and a friend at gunpoint. A witness said that Chandler was shot twice while reaching for his own gun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.