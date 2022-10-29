HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County Sheriff’s Department deputy was hurt in a crash after a driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, rear-ended him Friday night.

Preliminary information from the scene showed the deputy was driving north of Tomball Parkway just after 11 p.m. Friday when his vehicle was rear-ended by a white Mercedes sedan. Witnesses of the crash noted the Mercedes was moving at a high rate of speed when it hit the deputy’s patrol car.

Although witnesses rushed to the deputy’s aid, he told them to help the suspect. Those witnesses said the suspect, a male driver, appeared extremely intoxicated.

Both the suspect and deputy were taken to local hospitals. While the deputy is in stable condition, the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

The suspect is facing DWI charges at this time.

(Information from CW39.com)