It’s National Beer Lover’s Day!

State & Regional

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK/KFXK) – We have another reason to be ‘hoppy’ this Labor Day because it also doubles as National Beer Lover’s Day!

Brewing beer has a long history. William Penn had a special place to make beer within his Pennsylvania colony.

That spot in the Pennsbury manor is open to tourists and beer fans.

There is no set recipe for beer and the drink has evolved over the centuries.

It often takes years for brewmasters to develop the expertise needed to make beer.

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar