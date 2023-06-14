HOUSTON (KIAH) — J.J. Watt is looking forward to coming back to Houston, the place where he has bonded with the city and the Houston Texans fans that rooted for him for 10 seasons.

Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will have big emotions when he is inducted into the Texans’ Ring of Honor on Oct. 9, when Houston faces the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 of the 2023 season.

And Watt’s brother, T.J., who is a star defensive player for the Steelers, will also be there for the ceremony.

“I absolutely love Houston, I love the people, I love what we’ve built. I love the camaraderie, the chemistry, the family that it’s really become,” Watt said in a Zoom interview. “I’ve said it so many times, but it is the honest truth. Every single time I step foot in the city of Houston, it feels like I’m surrounded by my family. It’s special for me. To have my actual family there on that day, playing against T.J. and the Steelers, will be great. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to get back in front of that crowd.”

Watt is arguably the most popular Houston Texan player so far in the franchise’s 20-year history, becoming a defensive force for the team in the 2010s and leading the team to six AFC South Division titles.

Watt left the Texans on shaky terms in 2021, asking to be released to join a contending team as Houston began a rebuilding operation that is still ongoing. But when Watt retired from football after the 2022 season, the door was opened to come back to Houston and be a part of the Ring of Honor, joining his former teammate Andre Johnson and late Texans owner Bob McNair.

“He’s been a dominant player in the league and for us and meant a lot to our community,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said. “So, we’re really excited to have this happen.”

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016 file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

Watt became one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL in the 2010s with 101 career sacks with the Texans, a franchise record and the second most in the league in that span of time. He also had 172 tackles for loss, the most in the NFL since they became an official statistic.

That allowed Watt to become a three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012, 2014 and 2015, along with five Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro picks.

Watt was the 11th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft from the University of Wisconsin and spent 10 seasons in Houston before leaving to play two more seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement at the end of last season.

But Watt’s big impact to the city of Houston came in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, when he raised over $41 million to help those in need after the storm. For that, he was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

His effort when the city was in need may have been when Watt entered into Houston’s sports legend territory, joining other iconic players such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Nolan Ryan and Earl Campbell.

“They’re legends for a reason, and they’ve done unbelievable things. I’m honored to be even mentioned amongst such names,” Watt said. “There’s obviously more to come in the future, and I’m looking forward to seeing and watching and being a part of it all.”