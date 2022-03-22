JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A tornado Monday afternoon left behind significant damage in Jacksboro, including at Jacksboro High School and the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.

Reports indicate that the gymnasium at Jacksboro High School took a direct hit, but the high school said all students were safe.

Damage at Jacksboro High School, courtesy NBCDFW

Damage at Jacksboro High School, courtesy NBCDFW

Tornado in Jacksboro, courtesy KFDX Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie

Storm Damage in Jacksboro, courtesy KFDX Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie

There are also reports that the Jacksboro Aminal Shelter took a direct hit from the same storm. The shelter said they were out surveying the damage.

There are also reports of trees blocking portions of Highway 380. Firefighters report major damage in the area of Highway 380 and FM 4 west of Jacksboro.

A shelter has been set up in Jacksboro for anyone who may need it at the Twin Lakes Activity Center located at 1114 TX-59, Jacksboro, Texas.