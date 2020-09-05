Judge ‘concerned’ about virus rate in Texas foster care

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas says she’s “concerned” about the high rate of coronavirus infections in the state’s troubled foster care system.

The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that court-ordered monitors say the positive test rate was 20% in late August.

U.S. District Judge Janis Jack ruled in 2015 that the state foster care was unconstitutionally broken and ordered sweeping reforms, which have also been partially upheld on appeal.

Jack threatened to hold state agencies in contempt for disobeying her orders to fix it.

There are nearly 11,000 children in what Texas calls “permanent managing conservatorship.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)