LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University System:

The Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents today (March 7) named JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, as the sole finalist for president of Midwestern State University (MSU Texas).

The decision was unanimously approved at the conclusion of the board’s special-called teleconference meeting on Monday, after a national search was conducted to identify the 12th president of MSU Texas.

Mazachek is an accomplished leader in higher education with 30 years of dedicated service to Washburn University, an accredited public institution touted for its academic excellence and innovation with approximately 6,700 students and more than 200 courses of study. Her contributions have been critical to the university’s central mission of providing an unrivaled liberal arts educational experience. In addition to her tenure as vice president, she has served Washburn in leadership roles as foundation president and CEO, dean of the School of Business and as a faculty member.

“This is truly an exceptional opportunity, and it is an honor to be selected as the sole finalist for the presidency of Midwestern State University,” Mazachek said. “MSU Texas is a storied institution with a tremendous reputation as a leading liberal arts university — not only in Texas, but nationally. My family and I are thrilled about the opportunity to join the Mustangs family and Wichita Falls community, and I look forward to working closely with the accomplished scholars and distinguished faculty, staff and alumni at MSU Texas. We have a great future ahead of us.”

Mazachek earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management with an emphasis in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1984. She received a master’s degree in business administration in 1987, and a doctorate in accounting in 1993, both from the University of Kansas.

Beginning in fall 2021, a national search was conducted with the support of a 12-member search committee — consisting of MSU Texas, Wichita Falls and TTU System constituencies — to recruit and identify a pool of experienced leaders for the position. The search committee included representation from current and former regents, faculty, students, deans, staff, donors, alumni and community members who reviewed nominations and applications and interviewed candidates before unanimously recommending Mazachek for Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., and the board’s consideration.

The board named Mazachek as the sole finalist after additional interviews and screenings were conducted and a recommendation was made by Mitchell.

“Our presidential search committee was committed to identifying the best candidate — an accomplished and visionary leader — to lead this remarkable university,” said TTU System Vice Chairman of the Board of Regents and Search Committee Chairman Mark Griffin. “Dr. Mazachek has climbed the ranks in academia, is an effective leader and has a proven record of success in leading through growth and change. I am confident she will guide MSU Texas to prominence throughout her tenure and into the university’s next century.”

As sole finalist, Mazachek is set to become the 12th president in the 100-year history of MSU Texas and the second woman (Suzanne Shipley, 2015-2021) to serve as president. State law requires 21 days must pass before final action can be taken on employment once a sole finalist has been named. Following the 21 days, an official appointment is made.

“From its beginnings just over 100 years ago, MSU Texas has charted a bold path to educating tomorrow’s leaders,” Mitchell said. “Now, turning the page to its second century, I feel Dr. Mazachek is a dynamic leader who will position this great university for continued success.

“I want to thank Regent Griffin for his leadership, as well as the presidential search committee for its dedication, commitment and thorough and collaborative approach to this search, which received interest from highly qualified candidates across the country. I also am grateful and appreciative for the overwhelming support throughout this process from the MSU Texas campus community, alumni, supporters and local-area stakeholders.”

Since 2017, Mazachek has served as vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer, providing leadership and administrative oversight for all academic programs and all aspects of Washburn University’s mission in the areas of teaching, scholarship and service. The scope of her leadership incorporates 20 academic areas and programs and accounts for approximately 70% of the university’s budget.

She spent 15 years (2002-2017) as president and CEO of the Washburn University Foundation, where she led the university’s first integrated, comprehensive fundraising campaign — 150 Forward: The Campaign for Washburn — which resulted in $145 million in total gifts with nearly 33% of the institution’s 40,000 plus alumni contributing a gift to the campaign.

The campaign resulted in increased annual fundraising for the university by 100% with a $16 million fundraising mark in fiscal year 2016. Mazachek and her team’s efforts were acknowledged on several occasions, receiving the national Council for Aid and Support of Education (CASE) Award for Excellence in Fundraising in 2008, 2009 and 2015.

Mazachek joined the Washburn University administration in 1998 when she began a four-year appointment as dean of the School of Business. She was instrumental in laying the foundation toward the school’s initial accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Only the top 5% of all business programs in the world have achieved AACSB accreditation.

Her presence on the Washburn University campus hasn’t been limited to roles in administration, as she also has served as a tenured assistant and associate professor in accounting dating back to her arrival on campus in 1992.

A pillar in the Topeka community for more than three decades, Mazachek currently is the chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Heritage Bank, immediate past chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and serves as vice chairwoman of the Board of Directors of St. Francis Health Center. She has also served on the Kansas Hospital Association, Junior Achievement of Kansas and the Kansas District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod board of directors. She has served on countless other professional boards and participated in numerous volunteer community service activities.

Mazachek, and her husband, Keith Mazachek, Ph.D., have been married for 30 years and have three adult children. Keith is currently coordinator of the Engineering Transfer Program and a senior lecturer of physics and astronomy in the Washburn University College of Arts and Sciences. The Mazacheks have a son, Garrett, who is a captain in the U.S. Air Force, a daughter, Kara, who is an economist in Washington, D.C., and a daughter, Stephanie, who is an accountant in Kansas City.

About the Texas Tech University System



Established in 1996, the Texas Tech University System is one of the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University (MSU Texas).

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a $2.5 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees, more than 63,000 students, nearly 370,000 alumni and an endowment valued at $1.7 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 24 academic locations in 21 cities (19 in Texas, 2 international).

During the 87th Texas Legislature under the leadership of Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., the TTU System welcomed MSU Texas as its fifth member institution during the 25-year anniversary of the system. MSU Texas is the only Texas university to become a member of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges. Students at MSU Texas choose from more than 60 majors and several pre-professional programs, are active in more than 100 student organizations and bring a spirit of competition to 13 NCAA Division II athletics programs.

In addition, the TTU System is one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.

(Press release from the Texas Tech University System)