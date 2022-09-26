NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors in the Taylor Parker trial viewed detailed photographs Monday morning of Parker‘s bruised body and bloodied hands following her arrest on the day of Reagan Hancock‘s murder.

Parker, who was 27 at the time of the murders on October 9, 2020, is charged with kidnapping and capital murder in the deaths of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn baby girl, Braxlynn.

The photos were presented to the jury as part of testimony that resumed on day nine of the trial, beginning with nurses and doctors at McCurtain County Memorial Hospital who determined that Parker had not just given birth and EMS and emergency room personnel continued their efforts to save baby Braxlynn’s life.

First on the stand was the nurse who felt for Parker‘s uterus to make sure it was not bleeding by pushing on her abdomen and could not feel it. By this time, they knew the baby might not be hers.

Lorie Gibson called for an ultrasound. McCurtain County obstetrician Dr. William Herron did a vaginal exam and did not see a cervix, indicating there was likely no uterus. He testified he did see “scant“ traces of blood on her vaginal wall.

On the stand, Gibson said when Dr. Herron finished the exam and used the phrase, “If she did deliver…“ in speaking to other medical personnel in the room, Parker allegedly asked, “If I did deliver?“

Dr. Herron also took the stand and testified to not finding any cervix, and only a “scant“ trace of blood on her vagina wall. As the only obstetrician in McCurtain County for over 41 years, Dr. Herron has delivered a lot of babies. He detailed his observations of the baby’s condition and how he got a referral to send her to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. But because of poor weather, it was expected to take 4 to 5 hours to get her there, even by air.

They were maintaining a pulse, but barely, and only with medicine and external assistance. It was not enough to keep her blood pumping sufficiently to her organs. They were helping her breathe.

After consulting again with the doctors at OCH and reviewing the baby’s vials, they determined that she had likely suffered extensive brain damage from lack of oxygen and that her “condition was not compatible with life” and made the decision to remove all life-saving measures. She was declared dead at 1:22 p.m.

Baby Braxlynn weighed 7 pounds and was 18.75 inches long. Dr. Heron testified that she would have been viable at that age and size.

Bowie County first assistant district attorney Lauren Richards noted that the jury has heard Parker telling the trooper that pulled her over in the cab that the baby was about 35 minutes old. She told the doctor EMS crews got her pulse back shortly after arriving on the scene.

“If that baby had been dead that entire time, do you believe they would have been able to get that pulse back?“

“No,” Dr. Herron said.

“Logic tells you that the baby was alive, because they were able to get her pulse back,” said Richards, before turning to a question about whether he has performed cesarean sections on women who were either not medicated or undermedicated. He said he had, and explained that in cases where that has been necessary, they use ketamine, which he says disassociates the brain from the body, “but you don’t have any memory of pain.”

“Because the pain would be excruciating to undergo that?”

“Yes.”

Parker’s defense did not question any of the assertions from witnesses that Parker did not give birth to the baby, but they did question once again whether the baby was ever alive – as they have with paramedics that have previously taken the stand during the trial.

Parker’s cocounsel, Mac Cobb, asked Dr. Herring if he knew that the baby did not get a pulse until EMS crews worked on her. Herron said he did not. He had not assumed that the baby had been found dead, and he does not know what condition she would have arrived in had EMS crews not taken life-saving measures.

Returning to question Dr. Herron further, Richards once again went back to the timeline.

“If paramedics weren’t doing life-saving measures 45 minutes after this baby was born, do you think they could have revived the baby?“

“No,” Dr. Herron said.

Jurors also heard from the Idabel police officer who took Parker into custody at the hospital and took detailed photos of her hands, face, and body while booking her into the city jail.

Officer Jamie Mills processed Parker for booking into the city jail. As part of that process, she took detailed photographs of Parker‘s face, arms, stomach, back, legs, and feet.

The photos showed a long scratch on Parker‘s neck and bruising on her shoulder, arms, and legs. They also showed photographs of Parker‘s reddened hands and fingernails crusted with blood, as well as a cut on the crease of her left thumb. There was also what appeared to be a burst and irritated blister type of wound on her left thumb.

Photos of Parker’s feet showed dried blood on her toenails in between her toes and splattered up the back of her feet.

The photos were timestamped as being taken at 3 p.m. that day. Parker’s defense counsel only asked Officer Mills whether it could be known how old those bruises were and what caused them, to which she answered that she could not.

Now on the stand is Det. Kevin Berkleo, an expert in call detail records and geolocation analysis. Burkleo reviewed geolocation and cell phone data for both Parker‘s Galaxy note and her burner phone, as well as Reagan Hancock’s and Wade Griffin’s. He also juxtaposed Parker’s Google search activity with her cell phone location data and mapped it out.

That analysis shows Parker‘s search activity for pregnancy-related items, information, and locations, intensify around September 17 and leading up to the day of the murders and that she was visiting those locations.

“Would you say these searches are consistent with continuing a fake pregnancy?” Richards asked.

“It’s consistent with that, yes,” Berkleo said.