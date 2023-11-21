WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Karem Shrine is one of the oldest philanthropies across the nation supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Now, the Waco Club is asking for the community’s support in a “feztive” way.

“We’re doing our first annual festival of trees. What it is, is that businesses donate a tree and all the gifts with it. The public come in and buy raffle tickets and they have a chance to win their whole Christmas because they’ll get the tree, the decorations, and all the gifts that are with it,” says Assistant Rabban Randy Roberson.

Local businesses from bridal shops to realtors have donated holiday prizes for community members to bid on the goods.

Those who attend the festival can enjoy free perks like hot chocolate, photos with Santa, a kids craft area, and a mini train ride through Christmas lights.

“This is for us to help us keep our doors open. We do a lot with the community as well, and we have several events and fundraisers through the year that are really community driven. We really wanted the community to know that we’re here and that we’re active for them,” says Rabban Roberson.

The Karem Feztival of Trees will be closed on Thanksgiving but open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.

Sunday at 6 p.m., is the deadline to purchase raffle tickets before the drawings.