Kendra Scott to donate sales to Harmony Public Schools to help combat COVID-19 learning gaps

Kendra Scott, the Texas-based designer of one of America’s most popular jewelry brands, has announced it will donate 20 percent of its in-store and online sales to Harmony Public Schools during a two-day “Shop for Good” charity event this week.



The donation will support programs and services aimed at helping students recover learning losses caused by COVID-19. This includes instructional material for expanded learning sessions, funding for expanded small group intervention services for math and reading, small group targeted lab learning, and additional resources for student mental health and social-emotional learning concerns.

“At Kendra Scott we in believe helping children and families, including those at Harmony Public Schools, live their brightest and happiest lives,” said Hilary Wetmore Bordelon, Marketing & Philanthropic Manager for Kendra Scott.

“Especially after such a challenging year for our students and educators we are hoping to spread optimism this Spring and give back to such an important and relevant cause.”

To participate in the “Shop for Good” event, shoppers can visit one of 18 Kendra Scott locations statewide Tuesday, May 4 during specified store hours to have 20 percent of their purchase donated directly to Harmony. (For store hours and times, visit www.HarmonyTX.org/KendraScott.)

Shoppers can also shop only anytime Tuesday, May 4 or Wednesday, May 5 to have 20 percent of their purchase benefit Harmony when they use promo code GIVEBACK-1D9P at checkout.

“Harmony Public Schools is elated to partner with Texas-based Kendra Scott to bridge the gap in learning caused by COVID-19,” said Dr. Gina Gregory, Chief Development Officer for Harmony. “HPS is dedicated to improving outcomes for its students primarily in underserved communities. These funds will not only assist in closing the gap but will employ essential staff across Texas in our efforts to rebuild from the COVID backslide.”

Kendra Scott is one of America’s leading jewelry brands. The jewelry line is named for its founder Kendra Scott, a single mom from Texas who created a fashion empire by making and selling jewelry from her home. The brand now has store locations in almost every state and three countries, though their headquarters is still right here in Texas. Their founder is also well known for her frequent appearances as an investor on TV’s “Shark Tank.”

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

