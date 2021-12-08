Killeen ISD approves employee bonuses, finder’s fees

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District trustees have approved a way to show their appreciation to their employees through an extra paycheck.

Trustees voted Tuesday night to provide a $1,000 stipend to full-time employees and $500 to part-time employees hired by December 7, 2021.

Current and new substitutes will receive the Retention stipend based on the number of days worked in the 2021-2022 school year and can continue to earn payments through May 25, 2022.

Employees will receive the payment before the district closes for the Christmas holiday break. Killeen ISD employees will also be able to earn extra money for helping find new teachers for the district.

The first successful referral they make will gain them $500. If the employee refers more teachers, then they will get $1,500, $3,000, $4,500, and $6,000 for an employee’s fifth referral.

The Refer A Teacher stipend will continue to increase by $1,500, with no limit to how much an active employee can earn through August 31, 2022. If the new teacher is certified to teach bilingual education, an additional $1,000 will be added to the stipend.

In an effort to grow current employees into teachers, Killeen ISD will offer an Alternative Certification reimbursement stipend of up to $5,000. Employees, including substitutes, who are in the process or wish to complete a TEA approved program are eligible to receive the stipends upon completion in exchange for teaching in Killeen ISD for three years.

The district will host a job fair on January 4, 2022, at the Killeen ISD Career Center. New full time professional employees that join the district this school year are eligible for a $1,000 recruitment stipend.

New teachers in Killeen ISD can earn up to $60,080 in their first year.