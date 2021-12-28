Killeen ISD hiring for several positions

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is hosting a Job Fair to conduct on-site interviews for auxiliary positions, including teacher’s aides.

This event will take place from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, at the Killeen ISD Career Center – located at 1320 Stagecoach Road.

The district is also looking to hire teachers, bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, school nutrition specialists, and more. Interested applicants can apply online both before and after the Job Fair here.

If you have any questions, you can give the district a call at 254-336-0058.

