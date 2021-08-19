Killeen ISD marching bands, dance teams to be featured in Spirit Spectacular

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District’s four high school marching bands will present their annual pre-season showoff – the Spirit Spectacular – this Saturday. The event starts at 8:00 p.m. on the visitors’ side of Leo Buckley Stadium.

Ellison High School’s Screaming Eagles Band and Emeralds dance team are the hosts of the annual fundraising event, which gives the public an early look at the four bands’ developing competition shows. The Ellison, Killeen, Shoemaker and Harker Heights marching bands, dance teams and color guards will perform in this year’s showcase.

Tickets are $6, and are available during the week at the Killeen ISD Treasury Department’s District Administration Building – located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, and at the stadium gate on the night of the event.

The four bands will combine for a grand finale to conclude the show.

Source: Killeen Independent School District