Killeen ISD Police investigating altercation at Shoemaker High

KILLEEN, Texas – An altercation involving Shoemaker High students occurred outside of campus Wednesday after dismissal.

Shoemaker High School Principal Latisha Williams sent a statement to parents Wednesday evening with an important message regarding school safety.

This incident is currently under investigation by Killeen ISD Police, as well as the entire campus administration. Williams said in the statement that students found to be involved in the fight or act of violence will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Source: Killeen Independent School District