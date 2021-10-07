Killeen Municipal Court Judge Mark Kimball to retire in 2022

KILLEEN, Texas – Judge Mark Kimball, the Presiding Judge of the City of Killeen’s Municipal Court, has announced he will retire in February 2022.

Judge Kimball was sworn in on February 24, 2014, and says he has enjoyed his time working for the City.

“What I’ve liked most is working with world-class team members who made my job easy,” he said.

Kimball confirmed his retirement to Mayor Jose Segarra and City Council members during a closed-door session of Tuesday’s council workshop meeting, during a discussion on his employment.

City leaders commend Judge Kimball’s commitment to excellence.

“Judge Kimball brought a unique perspective to the Killeen Municipal Court of Record,” Luevada Posey, Executive Director for the Municipal Court said. “The type of judge he chose to be was greatly influenced by his years spent as an Assistant District Attorney. His love and respect for the law was evident on and off the bench. In every decision he made, his intent was clear— be fair, be just and act with dignity. He achieved this without question.”

Mayor Segarra added, “We are proud of Judge Kimball’s work and don’t like to see him leave, but certainly wish him the best in his retirement.”

Judge Kimball’s official last day will be February 23, 2022, and City Council makes the selection for the next judge. One contribution Kimball will remember most is his service to youth.

“I am most proud of my Teen Court and hope it continues when I am gone,” Judge Kimball said. “I am proud to have served the citizens of Killeen and trust that my tenure as Presiding Judge is remembered as being one integrity, fairness and efficiency.”

Source: City of Killeen