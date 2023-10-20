KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating a Friday morning officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened in the 900 block of Southside Drive. Officers got a call at 5:39 a.m. Friday about a stabbing at this location.

When officers arrived, they say they found one stabbing victim lying in the street and another man on scene still armed with a knife. While the sequence of events is still under investigation, Miramontez said at one point a five-year veteran of the force fired his service weapon, striking the armed man.

Both men were transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital. The armed man, identified initially only as a 38-year-old male subject, died from the wound received when he was shot. The stabbing victim’s condition was not immediately availalble.

Body cam video was being reviewed on Friday morning, and officers were still on the scene during the 8 o’clock hour.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.