PORTALES, N.M. — Jesse Lujan, 35, was sentenced to 15 years plus another 5 years in prison, for a total of 20 years, for the murder of Roy Courtney, 41, in Portales.

Police and EMS responded to the 1100 Block of West Fir for a stabbing on the night of September 11, 2021.

Officers found Courtney with stab wounds to the left side of his chest. He was taken to the Roosevelt General Hospital where he later died. Officers talked to witnesses and then Lujan was located and arrested.

The Eastern New Mexico News reported Lujan and Courtney were cousins.

The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney:

Portales, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on March 28, 2022, Jesse Lujan, age 35, of Portales, was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree with Aggravating Circumstances.

The conviction resulted from an investigation that the Portales Police Department conducted on September 11, 2021, when officers responded to 1124 W Fir in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival officers found the male victim with stab wounds to the left side of his chest. The victim was taken to the Roosevelt General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased from the multiple stab wounds. The officers spoke to several eyewitnesses on scene and were able to locate the murder weapon. Lujan was located shortly thereafter by officers and taken into custody.

The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the hearing and sentenced Lujan to fifteen (15) years in the Department of Corrections. Mower then added five (5) additional years of incarceration after finding aggravated circumstances due to the extremely violent nature of the defendant’s actions.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray, and Lujan was represented by criminal defense attorney, Robert Work of Albuquerque.