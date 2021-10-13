La Vega ISD responds to loss of ninth-grade student

WACO, Texas – The La Vega Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The district reported the loss of a ninth-grade student in a statement on Wednesday. Counselors are currently on-site to provide support for students and staff, and will continue to be there as long as needed.

The district is telling parents that if their children are exhibiting any of the following signs, to please contact a school counselor, administrator, or therapist:

● Restlessness, nervous behavior

● Trouble concentrating (for many days/weeks after the incident)

● Difficulty sleeping, frequent nightmares (for extended periods after the incident)

● Fear of being alone

● Repeatedly asking questions

● Concentrating/re-living previous losses and/or tragic events

● Change in eating or sleeping habits

● Loss of interest in activities that he or she previously found pleasure in doing

● Significant changes in grades

Arrangements and ways to support the family will be released soon.

Source: La Vega Independent School District