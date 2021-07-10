Lake Meredith’s water level continues to rise due to recent rainfall

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The recent rainfall in the Texas Panhandle has caused Lake Meredith’s water level to rise, according to a Facebook post by Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

The following are stats from Lake Meredith which details the current state of the water as of Friday, June 9:

Current Depth: 74.01 feet

Current Volume: 227,940-acre feet

Lake Meredith recorded a record high on April 1973 of 101.85 and a record low on Aug. 7, 2013 of 26.14 feet, the Facebook post said.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)