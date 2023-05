Lamesa man killed in crash in Dawson County, May 12, 2023. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas— According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a vehicle rolled over a median, causing a fatal crash. The man was identified as Nicholas Gilchrest, 34, of Lamesa, Texas.

Gilchrest was driving southbound on US Highway 87 in the left lane of travel, said the report.

The report stated that Gilchrest’s vehicle struck “standing water on the roadway” and started to “side skid before rolling over into the median.”

According to the DPS, Gilchrest was pronounced dead at the scene.