Laredo Taco Company celebrating National Taco Day, Breakfast Taco Month with 28 days of free tacos

When “Taco” is your middle name, you celebrate National Taco Day in a big way! That’s why Laredo Taco Company® restaurants are giving away FREE Original Breakfast Tacos on National Taco Day this Sunday (Oct. 4).

But why celebrate America’s favorite Mexican food for just one day? Laredo Taco Company restaurants are continuing the celebration through the end of October. The authentic Mexican restaurant has declared all of October as Breakfast Taco Month and give away free breakfast tacos every day. They even got Mayor Pete Saenz of Laredo, Texas to make it official, with a proclamation suitable for framing.

Free breakfast tacos will be served at participating locations during breakfast hours only, between 6 and 10 a.m. The free taco deal requires a digital coupon, available through its SMS program and social media channels, and each customer is limited to one free taco per day. The monthlong breakfast taco offer is a joint promotion with the America Egg Board.

Customers can follow the authentic Mexican restaurant on its social media pages: Instagram @LaredoTacoCo, Facebook, and Twitter @LaredoTacoCo. Laredo Taco Company restaurants will continue the fiesta with a new #MadeRightHere video recognizing every day as Taco Day. Those interested can watch on social media or its new stand-alone website on Oct. 4.

For almost 20 years, Laredo Taco Company restaurants have operated primarily inside Stripes® convenience stores, and it shared a website with the South Texas-based retailer. After 7-Eleven acquired the retail chain in 2018, it has expanded the Laredo Taco Company restaurant concept to 7-Eleven® stores outside of South Texas – in Dallas, San Diego and Washington, D.C. The global convenience leader plans to add the popular restaurant to additional stores in the future.

As a result of the brand’s growing presence, a stand-alone Laredo Taco Company website officially will launch on Sunday, Oct. 4. Customers can visit the new website that features current and upcoming promotions, top menu items, new store openings and “Made Right Here” stories about the brand and its people.

The official hashtag for Breakfast Taco Month is #BuenosDias.

About Laredo Taco Company®

Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, Inc., Laredo Taco Company® is an authentic Mexican quick-service restaurant with locations in more than 500 Stripes® and 7-Eleven® stores. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America, making it the world’s largest chain in the convenience retailing industry.

