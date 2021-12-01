Large holiday production including live nativity scene kicks off at Cedar Park church Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ve probably seen a live nativity scene before, they’re especially popular around Christmas time, but Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cedar Park takes it nine steps further.

The 10th annual Follow the Star walk and drive-thru holiday display kicks off Thursday, Dec. 2 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the three-night event.

The nativity scene is just the first of ten stops the church has set up which will include roughly 300 members of the cast and crew, months of scene decorating, and of course — a camel.

“Sometimes we have one that is rather sedate and sometimes we have a real bucking bronco which we’ve had at times,” Renee Meredith, the producer for the event, laughed. “It’s a kid favorite.”

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church says they’ve redone 7 of their 10 scenes this year. Each of the stops will be around two minutes but attendees can move at their own pace.

“What really makes this production so special is it doesn’t just have the nativity scene here, it goes all the way through Christ’s life,” Pastor Steven Headley said. “People need to hear the rest of the story, people need to connect the dots.”

(Courtesy Good Shepherd Community Church)

Headley said in years prior they’ve seen roughly 10,000 people, but they anticipate this year could bring a bigger crowd. The event was canceled because of the pandemic in 2020 and aired on KXAN instead.

Follow the Star is free but the church asks that you bring nonperishable food donations or donate money for Hill Country Community Ministries Food Pantry. The event has reportedly raised more than $34,000 for the food pantry over the past decade.

“God utilizes the people, the gifts and the talents that come here to bring the message to the people about his son,” Meredith said.

You can find more information about Follow the Star on its website, including ways to donate.