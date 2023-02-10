UPDATE: (4:16 p.m.)

The City of Borger and Hutchinson County OEM said that HWY 152 was being reopened. The OEM said the fire was still active though the intensity of the fire had diminished.

The city is still urging caution when traveling in the area.

UPDATE (3:00 p.m.)

The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic is being rerouted due to the fire.

TxDOT said SH 152, Pampa Highway, is being rerouted. Traffic will need to route through Panhandle to White Deer, and up to Skellytown according to the Borger Office of Emergency Management.

Original Story:

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management stated there is a “large tank fire” near Eastside Park in Borger.

According to a post made on the city’s Facebook page, the fire is located near the intersection of 3rd and Florida. Residents are asked to avoid the area and officials said traffic delays are expected.

Photo courtesy of Gabriela S. Damas. Borger and Hutchinson County Fire Feb. 10, 2023

“This is a developing incident and roadways may be closed or rerouted,” the post read.