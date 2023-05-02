EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man from Las Cruces is facing several charges after he allegedly got into a law enforcement vehicle and crashed into a New Mexico State Police officer’s vehicle on Sunday April 30, near I-25 south of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say Abraham Quezada, 21, and another person were traveling on I-25 South of Truth or Consequences at around 10:30 p.m. when Quezada began to act “erratically and attempted to jump out of a moving vehicle in which he was a passenger.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle pulled over and Quezada reportedly exited the vehicle and ran away. A driver in a pickup truck stopped by to help, which is when Quezada allegedly “jumped into the bed of the pickup truck,” according to New Mexico State Police.

Police add the driver of the pickup truck panicked and drove away with Quezada in the bed of the vehicle. While the truck was still in motion, Quezada reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and fled, according to New Mexico State Police.

Sierra County Deputies then approached Quezada on NM Highway 187 near mile marker 23 and a New Mexico State Police officer also arrived soon after in the area. A foot pursuit then occurred, and Quezada allegedly got into the Sierra County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle and fled, according to NMSP.

Police say this is when the Sierra County deputy and New Mexico State Police officer fired at least one round towards the “stolen vehicle”. Quezada then continued to drive the deputy’s vehicle until he allegedly, “crashed head-on into the NMSP officer’s unoccupied vehicle,” according to New Mexico State Police.

Quezada was transported to a local area hospital before being flown to a hospital in El Paso where he was treated for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown, and no officers were injured during the incident.

Quezada is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, one count of an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and one count of resisting evading an officer.