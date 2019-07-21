Last living WWII pathfinder pilot celebrates 97th birthday flying high

FREDERICK, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) – The last living pathfinder pilot of World War II celebrated his 97th birthday on Saturday.

He spent it, doing what he loves, flying.

Lauren Linville sat down with David Hamilton who is visiting the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team in Fredrick, Oklahoma.

He said though it’s been a while, just like riding a bike, flying a C-47 aircraft came right back to him.

It was the birthday celebration of a lifetime, getting to fly a WWII C-47 aircraft for the first time in years.

