The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for two children abducted on June 10, 2023. | Courtesy DPS

DILLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted out of Dilley on Saturday.

According to the Dilley Police Department, the first victim is 6-year-old Bea Borrego, who is described as a Hispanic girl, 3 feet 10 inches, weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Bea was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The second victim is 8-year-old Maya Borrego, who is described as a Hispanic girl, 4 feet, weighs 52 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Maya was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

DPD are looking for Cassandra Alvarez, 27, who is considered the suspect in this case. Alvarez is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 5, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing, according to police.

The Dilley Police Department described a suspect vehicle as a maroon Mazda 3 in an Amber Alert on June 10, 2023. | Courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety

Alvarez was last seen driving a maroon Mazda 3 with unknown Texas temporary tags. She was last seen in Dilley, police said.

Law enforcement officials believe both Bea and Maya are in grave, immediate danger.

If anyone has any information regarding the abduction, they are urged to call DPD at (830) 965-2113.