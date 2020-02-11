Lawmakers discuss potential officer ‘recruiting tool’: student loan repayment

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas is aiming to incentivize new peace officers to join departments around the state by implementing a student loan assistance repayment program.

Officers who join Texas departments after Sept. 1, 2019, become full-time employees, stay employed for at least one year, and have earned at least 60 semester credit hours at a higher education institution before the person’s initial employment as a peace officer, are eligible to apply for student loan repayment assistance through a new state program.

State lawmakers will discuss the legislation, Senate Bill 16, at a meeting of the Texas House Higher Education committee on Wednesday.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is tasked with establishing and implementing the legislation.

“This is a recruiting tool,” Jennifer Szimanski, public affairs coordinator with the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), said. “This was designed because nationwide, really, but definitely in Texas, we’re having problems recruiting police officers.”

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Szimanski said, adding that retention is emerging as an equal problem to recruiting.

“In order to retain officers, we would like to go back and get this to apply to current peace officer,” she said. “So anyone prior to Sept. 1 would also be eligible for the same type of benefit.”

Cedar Park Police Officer Jacqueline Quiles likes the sound of that. She joined the department three years ago, and is taking classes at Concordia University to get a degree in pre-med with a criminology minor.

“I’m in school, my husband’s in school,” she said. Quiles has $51,000 in student loans, plus $4,000 in interest to pay back.

“It’s definitely stressful in being able to try to figure out ‘Hey, if I make this payment on my student loan while I’m still in school, it’s going to lower my interest,’ and trying to do all the math while still trying to maintain driving my patrol car and dealing with a trainee and things like that,” Quiles said.

“I think it would be an overall benefit,” Quiles said.

“You have these officers that come from these really small towns, they don’t make as much money this will give them a very big benefit to finish their degrees try to move on into different agencies and things like that,” she added. “It’ll help them get further on within their career.”