Lawsuit filed against apartment in killing of Botham Jean

DALLAS (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot by an off-duty Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for hers is suing the complex where he was killed, saying his door lock didn’t work properly.

The parents and sister of Botham Jean filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Dallas County district court. The lawsuit comes just ahead of the two-year anniversary of the death of the 26-year-old Black man. Jean was fatally shot on Sept. 6, 2018, by white Officer Amber Guyger, who testified she thought he was an intruder.

Guyger was fired and charged with murder. She was convicted last year and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

