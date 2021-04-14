Lawyer: Man accused in Texas mass shooting was harassed

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A lawyer for the employee accused of opening fire at a Texas cabinet-making company said his client was harassed by his colleagues before killing one man and wounding five other co-workers.
Larry Bollin remained in a Brazos County jail Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon stemming shootings last week.
The 27-year-old is also accused of shooting and wounding a state trooper as authorities searched for a suspect.
Defense attorney Craig Greaves told KBTX-TV that harassments from his client’s colleagues at Kent Moore Cabinets may have motivated the shootings.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)