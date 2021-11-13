Leading pharmaceutical company launches new scholarship program for TTU SVM students

Aurora Pharmaceuticals will provide $15,000 in scholarships to students of the School of Veterinary Medicine.

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo (SVM) has received tremendous scholarship support for its inaugural class through various philanthropic efforts. Scholarships are essential in helping the school achieve its mission to provide access to world-class, affordable professional education. Scholarships enable student success and open the door to a professional career in very tangible ways.

One donor who clearly understands the school’s mission is Aurora Pharmaceutical Inc., headquartered in Northfield, Minnesota. After seeing Texas Tech University pursue and successfully develop a veterinary school, Aurora immediately jumped at the chance to be part of an extraordinary program by helping aid the next generation of veterinary students financially.

Aurora launched its brand-new Texas Tech Inaugural Class Scholarship Program on Nov. 1, providing $15,000 in scholarships to SVM students in the inaugural class.

“When you start a new school, everything starts new, including scholarship resources,” said Britt Conklin, associate dean for clinical programs at the School of Veterinary Medicine. “We are thrilled Aurora was an early partner that understood our mission and is offering a program that will be transformational to the success of the school and the student recipients.”

Aurora is offering four students each a $2,500 scholarship. Also, one student will receive an individual scholarship of $5,000. The deadline to apply is Jan. 14.

Qualified applicants must be a first-year veterinary student at Texas Tech. Aurora will select recipients based on a combination of academic achievement, related work experience, community and university involvement, goals, essay and letters of reference. All applications will be judged by a committee of Aurora team members.

“The costs associated with pursuing a degree in veterinary medicine can be daunting,” said Matt Klotz, equine technical service veterinarian at Aurora Pharmaceutical. “I am thrilled that Aurora has made the decision to support this group of students who are embarking in this program.”

By creating this program, Aurora joins the SVM to make a difference in students’ lives that will, in return, make a lasting impact on the profession of veterinary medicine. This program aids in the SVM’s mission to serve the needs of rural and regional communities and provides access to affordable, world-class veterinary education.

Program applications may be obtained by contacting scholarships@aurorapharmaceutical.com or by visiting AuroraPharmaceutical.com/scholarships

About the School of Veterinary Medicine

Thanks to the generosity of Amarillo and communities across Texas and the commitment of legislators from around the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo was established in 2018. In March 2021, the school was granted the all-important status of Provisional Accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Council on Education (COE) and welcomed its first cohort of students in August.

The School of Veterinary Medicine recruits and selects students with a passion to serve rural and regional communities. Its curriculum focuses on the competencies and skills necessary for success in practices that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-efficient model partners with the wider community of veterinary practices across the state to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)