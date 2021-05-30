Legislation aimed at reforming Texas’ electric grid after February winter storm heads to governor’s desk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bill aimed at changing and strengthening the reliability of Texas’ electricity grid after it became the focus during February’s Winter Storm Uri is heading to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

SB 3, which would require electricity providers operating on the grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to weatherize equipment, passed in the House and Senate Sunday.

The storms left so many across the state without power for days as temperatures reached the single digits including in the Austin area.

The latest death toll from the winter storm was at 151 people, according to and update from DSHS May 18. Data shows almost 20 of those were in the KXAN viewing area.

Texas’ electric grid became the focal point after days of the dangerous temperatures left millions of Texans in the dark for days.

The bill creates a state advisory committee to decide what aspects of the gas industry are essential to feeding power generators. The Railroad Commission would develop rules for the weatherization of gas wells and mapping out critical infrastructure in the gas industry.

SB 3 would also create a statewide power outage alert system. The legislation includes a provision requiring the Texas Division of Emergency Management to post on its website a list of essential supplies needed during various disaster scenarios to help Texans prepare for emergency situations.