The U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage that’s partly fueled by a drop-off in immigration, which ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.



By some estimates, the U.S. now has an 2 million fewer immigrants than it would have if the pace had stayed the same.



That’s helped lead to a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding. It’s also contributing to supply shortages and price increases.



Just 10 miles from the Rio Grande, Mike Helle’s farm in Texas is so short of immigrants that he’s replaced hundreds of acres of labor-intensive leafy greens with crops that can be harvested by machinery.



He’s also increased pay for his workers, who are almost exclusively immigrants.

Joshua Correa, left, steadies a scaffolding for Samuel as they work at a home under construction in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are an estimated 2 million fewer immigrants than expected in the United States, helping fuel a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that are also contributing to shortages and price increases. Correa has struggled to hire supervisors for his work sites, with immigrant job candidates demanding $100,000 yearly pay. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Rene Contreras, originally from Mexico, holds a piece of timber while working at a home under construction in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are an estimated 2 million fewer immigrants than expected in the United States, helping fuel a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that are also contributing to shortages and price increases. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Tile subcontractor Horacio Gomez, originally from the Mexican state of Michoacan, confers with homebuilder Joshua Correa about plans at a custom home under construction in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are an estimated 2 million fewer immigrants than expected in the United States, helping fuel a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that are also contributing to shortages and price increases. Correa has struggled to hire supervisors for his work sites, with immigrant job candidates demanding $100,000 yearly pay. But the biggest bite on his bottom line has come from the difficulty in lining up subcontractors from drywallers to plumbers to electricians. All these vendors also have immigrant-heavy workforces and have struggled to field crews, leading to delays of 2-3 months on Correa’s projects. “Immigration is very important for our workforce in the United States,” said Correa. “We just need it.” (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Homebuilder Joshua Correa listens to a subcontractor about plans at a home he is building in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are an estimated 2 million fewer immigrants than expected in the United States, helping fuel a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that are also contributing to shortages and price increases. Correa has struggled to hire supervisors for his work sites, with immigrant job candidates demanding $100,000 yearly pay. But the biggest bite on his bottom line has come from the difficulty in lining up subcontractors from drywallers to plumbers to electricians. All these vendors also have immigrant-heavy workforces and have struggled to field crews, leading to delays of 2-3 months on Correa’s projects. “Immigration is very important for our workforce in the United States,” said Correa. “We just need it.” (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Tile subcontractor Horacio Gomez, right, originally from the Mexican state of Michoacan, measures and talks with homebuilder Joshua Correa about plans at a custom home under construction in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are an estimated 2 million fewer immigrants than expected in the United States, helping fuel a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that are also contributing to shortages and price increases. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Workers move a scaffolding into place to apply sheetrock to the ceiling at a home under construction in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are an estimated 2 million fewer immigrants than expected in the United States, helping fuel a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that are also contributing to shortages and price increases. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Tile subcontractor Horacio Gomez, originally from the Mexican state of Michoacan, left, confers with homebuilder Joshua Correa about plans for a floor at a custom home under construction in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are an estimated 2 million fewer immigrants than expected in the United States, helping fuel a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding, that are also contributing to shortages and price increases. Correa has struggled to hire supervisors for his work sites, with immigrant job candidates demanding $100,000 yearly pay. But the biggest bite on his bottom line has come from the difficulty in lining up subcontractors from drywallers to plumbers to electricians. All these vendors also have immigrant-heavy workforces and have struggled to field crews, leading to delays of 2-3 months on Correa’s projects. “Immigration is very important for our workforce in the United States,” said Correa. “We just need it.” (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Homebuilder Joshua Correa, left, talks about plans with his son Josh Correa at a home under construction in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Correa has struggled to hire supervisors for his work sites, with immigrant job candidates demanding $100,000 yearly pay. But the biggest bite on his bottom line has come from the difficulty in lining up subcontractors from drywallers to plumbers to electricians. (AP Photo/LM Otero)