Levelland PD responds to structure fire

LEVELLAND, Texas– The Levelland Fire Department were battling a blaze from a structure fire on Friday.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Levelland FD units responded to the 2400 block of Canary Road, according to a statement from Levelland FD.

Upon arrival, units saw fire rolling out from the eaves of the roof, and one part of the house was fully involved.

The fire appeared to originate in the attic, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported, and it was not immediately clear if anyone was in the home.

The incident remained under investigation Friday.