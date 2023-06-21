LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are a license plate collector in Texas, how does collecting a plate all the way from Australia sound?

The Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) will host a License Plate Collectors’ Meet on June 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lakeridge Baptist Church, 4601 82nd Street, in Lubbock, according to Robby Crowder, the meeting organizer and an avid license plate collector.

The meet is not open to the general public but is open to collectors in the ALPCA.

Image: Robby Crowder

ALPCA is expecting more than 20 collectors coming all the way from Australia, Maine and British Columbia to attend the meet on Saturday. These collectors will then proceed to the ALPCA convention, which will be in Denver, Colorado this year, Crowder said.

“You get Australia, Canada, Florida and Maine,” Crowder said. “A lot of the guys [collectors] would have to travel a long way and hit antique stores and all that.”

“But they can stop here and sightsee and shop for their collection,” he added.

Crowder mentioned there will be three awards given to the collectors in three categories: Best Display, Longest Distance and Best Single Plate at the meeting.

By hosting this meet, Texas becomes a gathering point for license plate enthusiasts from around the world, providing them with unique opportunities to connect, exchange plates and celebrate their shared passion.