Lifelong love of veterinary industry drives newest TTU SVM faculty member

AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Throughout her life, in one way or another, Jennifer Koziol has been immersed in large-animal health care.

Growing up on her family ranch in Oklahoma, Koziol worked with the local veterinarian to treat both the herd and individual cattle on that ranch. There, as a child, she realized she wanted to become a veterinarian, and at the same time, she also developed a love of science and the cattle industry.

Everything since then has driven Koziol to pursue veterinary medicine to help advance the industry and inspire the next generation of veterinarians. That drive brings her to the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo (SVM) as an Associate Professor of Bovine Medicine and Surgery.

“I am very excited to join the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine,” Koziol said. “As someone who comes from a rural community, I am passionate about helping mold young veterinarians who can go back and thrive in those communities. The agriculture industry is rapidly changing, as is the veterinary industry, and the demand is strong for food animal veterinarians. It’s very exciting to me to focus on putting veterinarians into rural and regional communities and helping them develop and hone skills in food animal medicine, surgery and reproduction that give them the foundation to be successful throughout their entire careers.”

Koziol joins the SVM after spending the past five years as a clinical assistant professor of theriogenology and production medicine in the Purdue University College of Medicine’s Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. A board-certified theriogenologist, she is an expert in animal reproduction and has worked in all areas of the beef industry, from cow-calf care to feedlot health.

“Dr. Koziol lives our mission to serve rural and regional communities,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “She knows firsthand what makes them tick, and now she will help train students from these communities to make a difference in these communities upon graduation. Her experience and expertise with cattle are so important to what we do. Cattle production has been the lifeblood of Texas and the West for so long. We are thrilled to have Jennifer as part of our wonderful team.”

Koziol earned her bachelor’s degree (2009) and doctorate in veterinary medicine (2012) from Oklahoma State University and her master’s degree from Auburn University in 2016.

She entered a year-long internship program in comparative theriogenology at Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Sciences before completing a three-year residency in comparative theriogenology in the Department of Clinical Sciences at Auburn in 2016. She is licensed to practice veterinary medicine in both Oklahoma and Indiana.

Koziol is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the American Association of Bovine Practitioners (AABP), the Society for Theriogenologists (SFT), the American College of Theriogenologists (ACT) and the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association.

“Dr. Koziol brings strengths in multi-species reproduction, expertise in bull breeding soundness examinations and a defined beef cattle focus,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs. “She has personal ranch experience that will enable her to relate to and expand our student’s backgrounds and the mission of the School of Veterinary Medicine. I am really looking forward to having a colleague who has a focus in reproductive teaching and research like myself.”

Koziol joins a growing and vibrant team of faculty and staff at the SVM. Additional team members will continue to be added over the next few months as the school prepares to welcome its inaugural class.

About the School of Veterinary Medicine

Thanks to the generosity of Amarillo and communities across Texas, and the commitment of legislators from around the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo was established in 2018. In March 2021, the school was granted the all-important status of Provisional Accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Council on Education (COE) and is set to welcome its first class of students in August.

The School of Veterinary Medicine will recruit and select students with a passion to serve rural and regional communities. Its curriculum is focused on the competencies and skills necessary for success in practice types that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-efficient model partners with the wider community of veterinary practices across the state to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

(News release from Texas Tech University)