Limited edition Selena cups at Stripes stores go on sale February 29

IRVING, Texas– Stripes stores will release two limited edition collectible cups featuring Selena celebrating 25 years of the Tejano star’s legacy.

The 2020 Selena commemorative collectible cups will be sold at participating Stripes stores in Texas, according to a news release from Stripes.

Selena fans will be able to purchase the two unique cup designs at 9:00 a.m., February 29. The limit is six cups per person while supplies last, according to the release.

Company officials worked with Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, to create this year’s designs as part of the 2020 collection, according to the release.

“I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans. These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her,” said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.