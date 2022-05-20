SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five months after Lina Khil’s disappearance, police continue their efforts to locate the missing child.

Khil went missing on Dec. 20 at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio, where police said she was at at a playground with her mother. At some point, her mother left for a “short” time, and Lina was gone when she returned.

ValleyCentral reached out to the San Antonio Police Department, who continue to search for Khil.

“At this time, we have no updates to report. Our follow up unit continues to work tirelessly on Lina’s case. Our request to the public has been consistent; anyone with information on Lina’s disappearance is requested to call the SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.” SAPD Public Information Office

In the initial Amber Alert, Khil was described as four feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

San Antonio Chief of Police William McManus told the public in December that tips on Khil’s location can remain anonymous.

“You do not have to give your name, we are not going to go looking for you and question you, or intimate you. If you have information, that’s all we want,” McManus said.

In February, the Islamic Center of San Antonio increased their reward for information on Khil to $200,000. San Antonio Crime Stoppers are offering an additional $50,000 for details of her disappearance that lead to an arrest.