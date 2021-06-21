LIST: Meet the Texas athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—We had to wait an extra year for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Athletes have finally gathered for the summer games.
Many Texas athletes will represent Team USA in a number of sports.
Below is a look at the Team USA athletes with ties to Texas. ValleyCentral.com will update the list as they compete.
Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs
Sport: Boxing
Hometown: Houston
Weight Class: Flyweight
Classification: 51 kg
College: LSU Team/Club
Team/Club: Baby Bull Boxing Academy
Coach(es): Derwin Richards
Personal: Lives the “Pirate Life”…2011 Graduate from LSU…Mental Health Advocate…Favorite food is any kind of croissant.
Connor Fields
Sport: Cycling
Birthplace: Plano, Texas
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
High School: Green Valley High School (Henderson, Nev.) ’10
College: University of Nevada, Las Vegas ’18, Marketing
Team/Club: Chase Bicycles
Personal: Began competing in BMX at age seven. He is a second-generation American and has overcome multiple injuries, including a spleen laceration in 2009 and torn ligament in 2012. Supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation and JoyProm, which organizes proms for kids with special needs. Interests include playing fantasy football, cooking, and snowboarding.
Lawson Craddock
Sport: Cycling
Hometown: Houston
Discipline(s): Road Cycling
Event(s): Road
Height: 5’8″
High School: Cypress Springs High School
College: Austin Community College
Team/Club: EF Pro Cycling Team
Personal: Got his start in cycling through his dad who was a professional downhill racer and rode to stay fit after he had children. One of the biggest and most unexpected stories of the 2018 Tour De France put Lawson in the news. On the first day of the tour, he crashed in the feed zone. He finished the stage with blood pouring down his face from a laceration above his eye and a broken scapula. He finished all 21 stages of the 3-week race and raised over $200,000 for the velodrome in his hometown of Houston after damage from Hurricane Harvey.
Alison Gibson
Sport: Diving
Hometown: Austin
Event(s): Springboard
Height: 5′ 3″
Texas College: University of Texas (2020)
Team/Club: University of Texas/Longhorn Aquatics
Coach(es): Matt Scoggin
Hailey Hernandez
Sport: Diving
Hometown: Southlake
Height: 5’1″
Team/Club: GC Diving
Coach(es): Jeff Bro
Personal: Hailey began diving at seven years old. Named 2018 All-American girls diving champion and earned the 2018 Tomlinson honors. She has superstitions with what suit she wears and always talks to her coach and divers before her turn to dive. Her favorite meal outside of competition is sushi. Her favorite diver is Jack Laugher.
Jordan Windle
Sport: Diving
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Event(s): 3-meter, 10-meter
Height: 5′ 5″
Birthplace: Sihanoukville, Cambodia
High School: International Connections Academy (2017)
College: University of Texas
Team/Club: University of Texas/Longhorn Aquatics
Coach(es): Matt Scoggin
Personal: Jordan is was adopted from Cambodia at 18 months. He had the opportunity to return to his native country for the first time in May 2016. Jordan began diving at age seven and his favorite dive is 407C. Jordan is an anti-bullying advocate. When he’s not diving, Jordan enjoys gaming, travel, and cooking.
Courtney Hurley
Sport: Fencing
Birthplace: Houston
Hometown: San Antonio
High School: Earl Warren High School ’08
College: University of Notre Dame ’13, Film, Television and Theater
Team/Club: New York Athletic Club
Coach(es): Bob Hurley
Discipline(s): Epee Fencing
Event(s): Individual, Team
Height: 5-8
Weight: 175
Personal: Personal Daughter of Tracy and Bob Hurley. Has one older sister, Kelley, who qualified to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Coached by her father, 2009-2010 Junior World Cup Points Champion. Four-time All-America First Team selection.
Kelley Hurley
Sport: Fencing
Birthplace: Houston
Hometown: San Antonio
Discipline(s): Epee Fencing
Event(s): Individual, Team
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
High School: Earl Warren High School (San Antonio, Texas) ‘06
College: University of Notre Dame ’10, Art/Pre-Med
Team/Club: NYAC
Coach(es): Bob Hurley
Personal: Daughter of Tracy and Bob Hurley. Has one younger sister, Courtney, who also qualified to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016. Coached by her father, qualified for her first U.S. Olympic Team in 2008 as the only women’s epee fencer from the U.S.
Phillip Jungman
Sport: Shooting
Discipline(s): Shotgun Shooting
Event(s): Skeet
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Birthplace: Bryan
Hometown: Caldwell High School Caldwell High School (Caldwell, Calif.) ‘13
College: Blinn College, Psychology
Team/Club: U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
Personal: Son of Chris and Cynthia Jungman. Has two brothers, Kyle and Ty. Married to Rebecca Lewis. Active duty specialist in the U.S. Army. Hobbies including hunting, playing sports, and video games.
Cat Osterman
Position: Pitcher
Birthplace: Houston
Hometown: Houston
Sport: Softball
Height: 6’2″
College: Texas – 2006
Simone Manuel
Sport: Swimming
Birthplace: Houston
Hometown: Sugar Land
Event(s): 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
High School: Fort Bend Austin High School ‘14
College: Stanford University ‘18, Communications
Personal: Enjoys listening to upbeat music when working out and gospel music always motivates her. If she wasn’t a competitive swimmer, she would be either a singer or dancer…Hobbies include baking and cooking because it relaxes her.
Jasmine Moore
Sport: Track and Field
Event(s): Triple Jump
Hometown: Grand Prairie
High School: Lake Ridge High School
College: University of Georgia
Gia Doonon
Position: Port
Hometown: Marion, Mass.
College: Tabor Academy and the University of Texas
Ryan Crouser
Sport: Track and Field
Event(s): Shot Put
Birthplace: Portland, Ore.
Height: 6-7
Weight: 275
Hometown: Boring, Ore.
High School: Sam Barlow High School (Gresham, Ore.) ‘11
College: University of Texas ‘15, Economics (bachelor’s); ‘16, Finance (master’s)
Personal: Crouser, also qualified to represent Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in track and field. Four-time NCAA shot put champion. Nine-time NCAA All-American…Enjoys fishing, kayaking, hiking, bow hunting, and camping.
Teahna Daniels
Sport: Track and Field
Height: 5-7
Weight: 156
Birthplace: Orlando, Fla.
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
High School: The First Academy (Orlando, Fla. ‘15) College: University of Texas, Austin ‘19, Youth and Community Studies – Coaching
Personal: Daughter of Wellice Daniels and Linda Latson.2016 NCAA champion in 60m.American junior record-holder in 60m.
Austen Smith
Sport: Shooting
Birthplace: Dallas
Discipline(s): Shotgun Shooting
Event(s): Skeet
Height: 5-7
Weight: 140
Hometown: Keller, Texas
High School: University Prep ‘20
Drew Kibler
Sport: Swimming
Event(s): 200-meter freestyle, 4x200m relay
Height: 6-5
Weight: 195
Birthplace: Indianapolis, Ind.
Hometown: Carmel, Ind.
High School: Carmel High School (Carmel, Ind.)
College: University of Texas at Austin ‘22, Psychology
Team/Club: University of Texas at Austin
Personal: Son of Tracy Kibler. Enjoys fine art photography, slackening, drawing, painting and hiking.
Huijing Wang
Sport: Table Tennis
Height: 5-4
Weight: 122
Birthplace: Tianjin, China
Hometown: Sugar Land
Personal: Speaks Mandarin Chinese.
Paige McPherson
Sport: Taekwondo
Discipline(s): Taekwondo, Sparring Taekwondo
Weight Class: Welterweight -67kg
Classification: Welter -67kg Height: 5-8
Weight: 140 lbs.
Birthplace: Abilene, Texas
Hometown: Sturgis, S.D.
High School: Black Hills Classical Christian Academy
College: Miami-Dade College
Team/Club: Peak Performance
Coach(es): Juan Miguel Moreno
More: Was adopted at four days old into the McPherson family. Has been a USA National Team Member for 10 consecutive years. An organization that helps newborns from the dangers of abandonment and prevents the crisis that mothers-to-be can go through.
Sally Kipyego
Sport: Track and Field
Event(s): 10,000-meter, Marathon
Height: 5-4
Weight: 107
Birthplace: Elgeyo Marakwet, Kenya
Hometown: Eugene, Ore.
High School: Moi Girls Kapcherop Secondary School ‘03
College: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center ’09, General Nursing
Personal: Married Kevin Chelimo in 2008. Became a U.S. citizen in 2017. Grows her own food when in Kenya. Speaks Swahili. Hobbies include reading and cooking.
Chiaka Ogbogu
Position: Middle
Sport: Volleyball
Discipline(s): Volleyball
Height: 6-2
Hometown: Coppell, Texas
High School: Coppell High School
College: University of Texas
Sha’Carri Richardson
Sport: Track and Field
Event(s): 100-Meter
Height: 5’1”
Hometown: Dallas
College: Louisiana State University