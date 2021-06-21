LIST: Meet the Texas athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics

FILE – In this May 9, 2021, file photo, a security guard wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in front of the Olympic Rings, in Tokyo. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is scrambling to boost daily shots as the start of the Olympics in July closes in. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—We had to wait an extra year for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Athletes have finally gathered for the summer games.

Many Texas athletes will represent Team USA in a number of sports.

Below is a look at the Team USA athletes with ties to Texas. ValleyCentral.com will update the list as they compete.

Virginia Fuchs

Sport: Boxing

Hometown: Houston

Weight Class: Flyweight

Classification: 51 kg

College: LSU Team/Club

Team/Club: Baby Bull Boxing Academy

Coach(es): Derwin Richards

Personal: Lives the “Pirate Life”…2011 Graduate from LSU…Mental Health Advocate…Favorite food is any kind of croissant.

Connor Fields

Sport: Cycling

Birthplace: Plano, Texas

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

High School: Green Valley High School (Henderson, Nev.) ’10

College: University of Nevada, Las Vegas ’18, Marketing

Team/Club: Chase Bicycles

Personal: Began competing in BMX at age seven. He is a second-generation American and has overcome multiple injuries, including a spleen laceration in 2009 and torn ligament in 2012. Supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation and JoyProm, which organizes proms for kids with special needs. Interests include playing fantasy football, cooking, and snowboarding.

Lawson Craddock

Sport: Cycling

Hometown: Houston

Discipline(s): Road Cycling

Event(s): Road

Height: 5’8″

High School: Cypress Springs High School

College: Austin Community College

Team/Club: EF Pro Cycling Team

Personal: Got his start in cycling through his dad who was a professional downhill racer and rode to stay fit after he had children. One of the biggest and most unexpected stories of the 2018 Tour De France put Lawson in the news. On the first day of the tour, he crashed in the feed zone. He finished the stage with blood pouring down his face from a laceration above his eye and a broken scapula. He finished all 21 stages of the 3-week race and raised over $200,000 for the velodrome in his hometown of Houston after damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Alison Gibson



Sport: Diving

Hometown: Austin

Event(s): Springboard

Height: 5′ 3″

Texas College: University of Texas (2020)

Team/Club: University of Texas/Longhorn Aquatics

Coach(es): Matt Scoggin

Hailey Hernandez

Sport: Diving

Hometown: Southlake

Height: 5’1″

Team/Club: GC Diving

Coach(es): Jeff Bro

Personal: Hailey began diving at seven years old. Named 2018 All-American girls diving champion and earned the 2018 Tomlinson honors. She has superstitions with what suit she wears and always talks to her coach and divers before her turn to dive. Her favorite meal outside of competition is sushi. Her favorite diver is Jack Laugher.

Sport: Diving

Jordan Windle

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Event(s): 3-meter, 10-meter

Height: 5′ 5″

Birthplace: Sihanoukville, Cambodia

High School: International Connections Academy (2017)

College: University of Texas

Team/Club: University of Texas/Longhorn Aquatics

Coach(es): Matt Scoggin

Personal: Jordan is was adopted from Cambodia at 18 months. He had the opportunity to return to his native country for the first time in May 2016. Jordan began diving at age seven and his favorite dive is 407C. Jordan is an anti-bullying advocate. When he’s not diving, Jordan enjoys gaming, travel, and cooking.

Courtney Hurley

Sport: Fencing

Birthplace: Houston

Hometown: San Antonio

High School: Earl Warren High School ’08

College: University of Notre Dame ’13, Film, Television and Theater

Team/Club: New York Athletic Club

Coach(es): Bob Hurley

Discipline(s): Epee Fencing

Event(s): Individual, Team

Height: 5-8

Weight: 175

Personal: Personal Daughter of Tracy and Bob Hurley. Has one older sister, Kelley, who qualified to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Coached by her father, 2009-2010 Junior World Cup Points Champion. Four-time All-America First Team selection.

Sport: Fencing

Kelley Hurley

Birthplace: Houston

Hometown: San Antonio

Discipline(s): Epee Fencing

Event(s): Individual, Team

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

High School: Earl Warren High School (San Antonio, Texas) ‘06

College: University of Notre Dame ’10, Art/Pre-Med

Team/Club: NYAC

Coach(es): Bob Hurley

Personal: Daughter of Tracy and Bob Hurley. Has one younger sister, Courtney, who also qualified to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016. Coached by her father, qualified for her first U.S. Olympic Team in 2008 as the only women’s epee fencer from the U.S.

Sport: Shooting

Phillip Jungman



Discipline(s): Shotgun Shooting

Event(s): Skeet

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Birthplace: Bryan

Hometown: Caldwell High School Caldwell High School (Caldwell, Calif.) ‘13

College: Blinn College, Psychology

Team/Club: U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

Personal: Son of Chris and Cynthia Jungman. Has two brothers, Kyle and Ty. Married to Rebecca Lewis. Active duty specialist in the U.S. Army. Hobbies including hunting, playing sports, and video games.

Position: Pitcher

Cat Osterman

Birthplace: Houston

Hometown: Houston

Sport: Softball

Height: 6’2″

College: Texas – 2006

Sport: Swimming

Simone Manuel



Birthplace: Houston

Hometown: Sugar Land

Event(s): 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

High School: Fort Bend Austin High School ‘14

College: Stanford University ‘18, Communications

Personal: Enjoys listening to upbeat music when working out and gospel music always motivates her. If she wasn’t a competitive swimmer, she would be either a singer or dancer…Hobbies include baking and cooking because it relaxes her.

Sport: Track and Field

Event(s): Triple Jump

Hometown: Grand Prairie

High School: Lake Ridge High School

College: University of Georgia

Gia Doonan

Position: Port

Hometown: Marion, Mass.

College: Tabor Academy and the University of Texas

Sport: Track and Field

Ryan Crouser

Event(s): Shot Put

Birthplace: Portland, Ore.

Height: 6-7

Weight: 275

Hometown: Boring, Ore.

High School: Sam Barlow High School (Gresham, Ore.) ‘11

College: University of Texas ‘15, Economics (bachelor’s); ‘16, Finance (master’s)

Personal: Crouser, also qualified to represent Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in track and field. Four-time NCAA shot put champion. Nine-time NCAA All-American…Enjoys fishing, kayaking, hiking, bow hunting, and camping.

Teahna Daniels



Sport: Track and Field

Height: 5-7

Weight: 156

Birthplace: Orlando, Fla.

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

High School: The First Academy (Orlando, Fla. ‘15) College: University of Texas, Austin ‘19, Youth and Community Studies – Coaching

Personal: Daughter of Wellice Daniels and Linda Latson.2016 NCAA champion in 60m.American junior record-holder in 60m.

Austen Smith



Sport: Shooting

Birthplace: Dallas

Discipline(s): Shotgun Shooting

Event(s): Skeet

Height: 5-7

Weight: 140

Hometown: Keller, Texas

High School: University Prep ‘20

Sport: Swimming

Drew Kibler

Event(s): 200-meter freestyle, 4x200m relay

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195

Birthplace: Indianapolis, Ind.

Hometown: Carmel, Ind.

High School: Carmel High School (Carmel, Ind.)

College: University of Texas at Austin ‘22, Psychology

Team/Club: University of Texas at Austin

Personal: Son of Tracy Kibler. Enjoys fine art photography, slackening, drawing, painting and hiking.

Huijing Wang

Sport: Table Tennis

Height: 5-4

Weight: 122

Birthplace: Tianjin, China

Hometown: Sugar Land

Personal: Speaks Mandarin Chinese.

Sport: Taekwondo

Paige McPherson

Discipline(s): Taekwondo, Sparring Taekwondo

Weight Class: Welterweight -67kg

Classification: Welter -67kg Height: 5-8

Weight: 140 lbs.

Birthplace: Abilene, Texas

Hometown: Sturgis, S.D.

High School: Black Hills Classical Christian Academy

College: Miami-Dade College

Team/Club: Peak Performance

Coach(es): Juan Miguel Moreno

More: Was adopted at four days old into the McPherson family. Has been a USA National Team Member for 10 consecutive years. An organization that helps newborns from the dangers of abandonment and prevents the crisis that mothers-to-be can go through.

Sport: Track and Field

Sally Kipyego

Event(s): 10,000-meter, Marathon

Height: 5-4

Weight: 107

Birthplace: Elgeyo Marakwet, Kenya

Hometown: Eugene, Ore.

High School: Moi Girls Kapcherop Secondary School ‘03

College: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center ’09, General Nursing

Personal: Married Kevin Chelimo in 2008. Became a U.S. citizen in 2017. Grows her own food when in Kenya. Speaks Swahili. Hobbies include reading and cooking.

Chiaka Ogbogu



Position: Middle

Sport: Volleyball

Discipline(s): Volleyball

Height: 6-2

Hometown: Coppell, Texas

High School: Coppell High School

College: University of Texas

Sport: Track and Field

Sha’Carri Richardson

Event(s): 100-Meter

Height: 5’1”

Hometown: Dallas

College: Louisiana State University