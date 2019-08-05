LIST: Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday morning, hospital officials at Del Sol Medical Center confirmed that two patients who were listed in critical condition died overnight.

The first victim was identified as an elderly woman who passed away in the middle of the night and the second had passed away just before the press conference at 11 a.m.

The death total is now at 22, with more than two dozen injured. An official list of those killed has not yet been released by El Paso Police.

EARLIER:



The Saturday morning shooting at an East El Paso Walmart has left at least 22 dead.

Law enforcement has not released an official list of victims, however, family members have spoken to various media outlets.

Here is a list of the victims that have been identified by KTSM, NBC, Nexstar or the Associated Press.

Jordan Anchondo

Courtesy of Jordan Anchondo’s family.

Age: 25.

The AP confirms that Anchondo was shot while shielding her 2-month-old son. She is a mother of two older children according to her Facebook page.

Andre Anchondo

Courtesy

The brother of Andre Anchondo posted that after spending the last 24 hours searching for his brother, he was informed that Andre was one of the victims of the Walmart shooting. Andre is the husband of Jordan Anchondo. They leave behind a child who was injured in the tragedy.

Arturo Benavides

Age: 60.

Family members confirmed to KTSM Sunday morning that Benavides, a South El Paso resident, never returned from Walmart. Initially, his family was searching for him, saying he was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and an Army cap. Social media posts have since confirmed his death.

Javier A. Rodriguez

Courtesy: Horizon High School

Age: 15

From: El Paso, Texas

Javier A. Rodriguez was going to be a 10th grader at Horizon High School this fall semester. Clint ISD officials confirmed his death and said counseling services will be at all Clint ISD schools.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken over the loss of one of our own Horizon HS students, Javier Amir Rodriguez, a victim of the horrific tragedy that occurred in El Paso on August 3, 2019. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his parents and family,” a statement from Clint ISD said.

Juan Velazquez

The family of Juan Velazquez confirmed to NBC News that he was one of the two victims added to the list of the dead Monday morning.

Sunday, KTSM’s Sandra Ramirez spoke with Velazquez’s family who told us that he was shot inside his car just as he pulled into a parking space at the Walmart. His wife, Nicholasa, was also shot in the stomach and head but was in stable condition.

Sara Esther Regalado

From: Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Adolfo Cerros Hernández

From: Aguascalientes, Mexico.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez

From: Zacatecas, Mexico (origin)

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón as the eighth Mexican citizen killed in the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

Jorge Calvillo García

Courtesy photo

From: Torreón, Coahuila.

His death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora

From: Yepomera, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Gloria Irma Márquez

From: Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón.

Nuestras condolencias a mexicanos fallecidos en El Paso:

1. Sara Esther Regalado

Cd. Juárez, CHIH.

2. Adolfo Cerros Hernández

Aguascalientes, AGS.

3. Jorge Calvillo García.

Torreón, COAH.

4. Elsa Mendoza de la Mora.

Yepomera, CHIH.

5. Gloria Irma Márquez

Juárez, CHIH. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 4, 2019

Elsa Mendoza Marquez

Family members provided a memorial photo of Marquez during Sunday night’s vigil. She was described as a sister, wife, and mother.

Leo Campos and Maribel Campos

Courtesy PSJA AFT

Campos’ death was confirmed by the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo AFT and the PSJA Independent School District, The Monitor in McAllen, Texas says.

“The PSJA Family is sad to hear reports of the loss of one of our own, PSJA High School Class of 1996 Alum Leonardo Campos, Jr., during yesterday’s tragic shooting in El Paso,” the release sent Sunday stated. “Reports indicate his wife was also a victim.”

UTEP basketball ‘superfan’ Pat Flores also confirmed Leo’s death on her Facebook page. Pat says she worked with Leo Campos.

According to the monitor, Campos’ wife, Maribel, was also killed in the shooting. The couple had children.

David Johnson

Family Courtesy

Age: 63



According to a social media post from Johnson’s niece, Maria Madera, Johnson was a father, husband, and grandpa. She says he at the Walmart with his wife, Kathy, and their 9-year-old granddaughter, Katie.



“He was surrounded by 3 gun shells. That could have been 1 each for him, my aunt, and my niece. He protected them from that murderer. And worked as a shield. If he hadn’t have been there they wouldn’t have made it,” Madera said in a social media post.

His nephew, Dominic Patridge, also shared a statement. “His last words directing my aunt to “Run towards Sams if something were to happen to him” before being gunned down by a coward speaks volumes of the bravery he never once had to boast about but instead lived every day of his life,” Patridge wrote. He went on to say, “Rest In Peace uncle Dave, your memory will forever be honored as a true hero.”

Angie Englisbee

Angie Englisbee lives just a mile from the Cielo Vista Walmart in the Burges neighborhood. Her daughter made a passionate plea to media on Saturday night after she says authorities were failing to give the family any information about her mother.

Juan de Dios Velazquez Chairez

From: Zacatecas, Mexico.

Juan de Dios Velazquez Chairez’ death was confirmed on Twitter by Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón. He is the eight Mexican national who has died as a result of Saturday’s attack.

Me informan que desgraciadamente falleció Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez,originario de Zacatecas. Nuestras condolencias a su familia y amigos. 8 connacionales han muerto como resultado del acto terorrista del sábado. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 5, 2019

Injured

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Coach Memo Garcia, far right, just minutes before the deadly shooting. Courtesy photo.

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise funds for a youth sports team one of their children played on when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative says.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She says her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia’s father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: “She was just crying … I told her that our prayers are there and we’re on our way.”

The couple’s 5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot. – Associated Press

Mario de Alba

Age: 45.

From: Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mario had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.

Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an “excellent father” and as a “decent, hardworking person,” he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.

His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.

The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico — a four-hour drive south of El Paso — and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.

Mario de Alba’s Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.

In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. 0n the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters. – Associated Press

Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez

Age: 44

From: Chihuahua, Mexico

Mexican officials have said she was shot in the chest.

Erika de Alba Mariscal

Age: 10

From: Chihuahua, Mexico

She was shot in the leg, Mexican officials said.

Michelle Grady

Grady’s family posted on social media Saturday evening, stating that she underwent one surgery Saturday and a second was successfully completed on Sunday. “My cousin Michelle has successfully made it through her second surgery & is resting up. Thank you for the prayers & healing vibes thus far. Keep it coming,” her cousin, Robert White III posted on social media.

According to Grady’s Facebook account, she works at the El Paso County Detention center, KTSM has been unable to independently confirm this.