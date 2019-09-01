Listen: Police audio reveals chaos after mass shooting in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND & ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Emergency radio audio recordings from law enforcement reveal the chaos in the moments after the mass shooting in Midland and Odessa as they worked to determine exactly what was happening.

You can hear that audio in the video above. Warning: some users may find it graphic.

Eight people are dead, including the gunman, after a man stopped by state troopers for failing to signal a left turn opened fire and fled. Authorities say the gunman shot more than 20 people as he drove before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police in Odessa plan a Sunday news conference to update the investigation into the chaotic rampage during which the suspect hijacked a mail carrier truck and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.

Police have only identified the gunman as a white male in his 30s. They have not offered a motive.

(Information from YourBasin.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)