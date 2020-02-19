Little girl stabbed in El Paso McDonald’s play area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department said a 25-year-old man stabbed a little girl at random Tuesday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Northeast El Paso.

The man walked into the play area and stabbed the four or 5-year-old girl who is listed in stable condition following surgery, EPPD said in an alert.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested at a Super Lodge motel and charges are pending.

The McDonald’s Corporation said in an emailed statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young girl and her family. We are grateful for the quick response of local first responders. As this is an active police investigation, any questions need to be directed to the appropriate authorities.”