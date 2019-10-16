Live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ trailer features New Mexico shelter dog

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Disney fans are getting their first look at the new “Lady and the Tramp” movie featuring a rescue dog from New Mexico.

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, lived at a Las Cruces shelter from quite some time. It was when he was transferred to a shelter in Phoenix that some Hollywood animal trainers spotted him and broke him out of lock-up.

He soon landed the starring role in Disney’s live-action remake. “Lady and the Tramp” releases on the streaming service, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12.