LIVE: Texas Senate Democrats vow to block ‘Jim Crow-style’ GOP elections bills any way they can

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two weeks after Texas House Democrats left the state to block a Republican-pushed elections overhaul bill, Democrats in the state Senate are explaining what they’re doing back in Austin to do the same.

House Democrats staged the protest and flight to Washington D.C., on July 12 — it was their last-ditch effort to stop a bill they say is voter suppression masked as “election integrity.”

The bill stemmed from the previous Senate Bill 7, which was defeated by another Democratic walk-out. However, Senate Bill 1 received its first hearings two weeks ago. Together, these bills would limit early voting hours, ban drive-thru and mail-in ballot drop boxes and allow partisan poll watchers to record voters who receive help filling out ballots. It would also become a crime for local elections officials to encourage voting by mail.

Despite no proof of widespread fraud in Texas’ 2020 Election, state Republicans have honed in on “election integrity” as a major party platform.

And Senate Democrats say they’re standing right alongside their House counterparts.

During a Wednesday briefing from the Texas Capitol, Senate Democratic Caucus chair Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, described the Republican bills as “Jim Crow-style” and assured that the Senate would be doing everything they can to stop them.

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, directed a message at Republican lawmakers that the Democrats, who represent millions of constituents in a diverse state. Whitmire, the first-ranking member of the Caucus, also pointed directly to Governor Greg Abbott, saying:

“Governor: you have a responsibility to represent our constituents as well as others… Governor Abbott, you haven’t had one Democratic senator in your office. You’ve spent more time with the governor of Florida than you have with these honorable members of the Senate and House.” Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston

Whitmire explained that House Democrats’ extreme action in leaving the state was not something they wanted to do, but what they had to do to protect their constituents’ rights.

The Caucus also urged the U.S. Senate to pass its voter protection laws, which are currently stalled in the Republican-controlled chamber.

KXAN will stream the event in this story, on KXAN.com, on the official KXAN News Facebook page, and in the KXAN app.