SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Federal prosecutors are expected to share an update Tuesday afternoon marking one year since the deadliest human smuggling incident in the country’s history.

“Four Mexican nationals were arrested yesterday in San Antonio, Houston, and Marshall, Texas, for their alleged roles in a tractor-trailer smuggling incident that resulted in 53 deceased and 11 injured undocumented individuals one year ago today,” The USDOJ said in a press release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in San Antonio, which is where authorities found a tractor-trailer carrying migrants abandoned near an auto salvage yard last year. In total, 53 people died, including children. Almost a dozen others suffered injuries because of the sweltering conditions.

“According to court documents, between December 2021 and June 2022, Riley Covarrubias-Ponce, aka Rrili, aka Rilay, 30; Felipe Orduna-Torres, aka Cholo, aka Chuequito/Chuekito, aka Negro, 28; Luis Alberto Rivera-Leal, aka Cowboy, 37; and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, aka El Don, aka Don Gon, 53, are alleged to have participated in a human smuggling organization which illegally brought adults and children from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico into the United States,” the DOJ said.

A release about the news conference shared lawyers as well as investigators “will provide significant updates to the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the 2022 human smuggling incident that resulted in the death of 53 men, women and children, along with 11 injured.”

The abandoned truck had 67 people packed onto it, and Mexican immigration officials last year said the dead included 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador. Investigators discussed how challenging it was at that time to identify some of the victims as well as notify their families about the tragedy.

Authorities also took an American truck driver into custody along with another U.S. citizen and two other men.

After this tragedy, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would start additional truck checkpoints to target trucks like the one found in San Antonio. However, a couple of months prior to that action, he had to roll back Texas’ inspections of commercial vehicles at the southern border because they clogged traffic for more than a week.