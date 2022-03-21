UPDATE: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 4:25 p.m.

A new Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Clay and Montague Counties until 5 p.m. Affected cities in the warning include Bowie, Montague, Nocona, Saint Jo, and Sunset. Residents of those cities should take cover now.

The tornado has been spotted by KFDX Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie, who is currently chasing the storm in Jack and Montague Counties.

Residents of Bowie should take cover in their safe space now. A tornado has been confirmed to be on the ground.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

UPDATE: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 4:05 p.m.

According to the DFW Scanner Twitter account, first responders are reporting major damage in the area of Jacksboro. Major structural damage has been reported with trees blocking portions of U.S. Highway 380, firefighters report major damage in the area of Highway 380 and FM 4.

DFW Scanner also reports that all Jack County fire departments have been dispatched to assist with “major damage” in Jacksboro.

Tornado in Jacksboro, courtesy KFDX Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie

Storm Damage in Jacksboro, courtesy KFDX Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

UPDATE: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 3:50 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Jack County, including the city of Jacksboro.

A radar confirmed tornado is currently on the ground in Jack County, south of U.S. Highway 380 between Bryson and Jacksboro, heading in the direction of Jacksboro.

Velocity index shows an area of high rotation. KFDX Storm Spotter Kyle Guthrie is in Jacksboro as the storm approaches the city. Guthrie has not been able to spot it as of now, indicating the tornado is most likely rain-wrapped and will not be visible.

Guthrie said he has spotted the rotational area. He said he does not see a tornado, but the rotational area is spinning rapidly.

Residents of Jacksboro are urged to take cover in your safe space now.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — In the midst of the severe drought facing most Texoma counties, rain is always needed and welcomed. However, the rain showers currently dampening Texoma have a chance to develop into thunderstorms later in the day.

Current forecast models suggest a possibility of potentially severe thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon hours on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Beginning around 3 p.m., much of Texoma will be at a slight risk for thunderstorm activity, with wind gusts of up to and beyond 60 miles per hour and hail up to a maximum of golf ball sized.

At a marginal risk of thunderstorms are northern parts of Comanche and Kiowa counties in Oklahoma.

Southeastern parts of Texoma will see an enhanced possibility for thunderstorms, including most of Jack County, southern parts of Clay and Montague Counties, and eastern parts of Young County.

According to KFDX/KJTL Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, large hail and damaging winds are the most likely threats, but a couple of tornadoes are possible as well.

“The tornado threat is low, but a tornado cannot be ruled out at this time,” Bohling said.





In the event the National Weather Service issues a weather watch or warning in Texoma, here’s what each one means and how they are different:

Significant Weather Advisory — Issued for strong thunderstorms that are below severe levels, but still may have some adverse impacts. Usually issued for the threat of wind gusts of 40-58 mph or hail up to 1 inch in diameter.

— Issued for strong thunderstorms that are below severe levels, but still may have some adverse impacts. Usually issued for the threat of wind gusts of 40-58 mph or hail up to 1 inch in diameter. Severe Thunderstorm Watch — Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms over a larger-scale region. Tornadoes are not expected in such situations, but isolated tornado development cannot be ruled out.

— Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms over a larger-scale region. Tornadoes are not expected in such situations, but isolated tornado development cannot be ruled out. Severe Thunderstorm Warning — Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a thunderstorm is producing, or about to produce, wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, structural wind damage, and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or greater.

— Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a thunderstorm is producing, or about to produce, wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, structural wind damage, and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or greater. Tornado Watch — Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over a larger-scale region.

— Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over a larger-scale region. Tornado Warning — Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a tornado is imminent or occurring.

As always, stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.